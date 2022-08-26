Ex of man charged in mass stabbing said he raped her in 2016: Court records

An ex-girlfriend of the Keith Kretzer, the man accused of stabbing a York County woman and her 5-year-old daughter to death, told a Maryland judge that he raped her in 2016, according to court records.

Kretzer, who faces two counts each of homicide and attempted homicide in Pennsylvania, faced a series of domestic violence allegations over the last decade. Judges in three separate cases granted protective orders against him, Maryland court records show.

But it does not appear that Kretzer was ever convicted of criminal charges or served jail time in conjunction with any of the allegations. The 31-year-old man is currently being held without bail at York County Prison following the Aug. 22 alleged mass stabbing incident in Hopewell Township.

In all, court records show Kretzer was named in three separate domestic violence complaints in 2012, 2014 and 2017 where the women involved sought and received protective orders against him.

“I was drugged and raped on December 30th," the complainant in the 2017 filing told the court. "Keith was choking me and throwing things at me and I was/am in fear of my safety.”

Kretzer has not yet been assigned an attorney in the York County homicide case, according to Pennsylvania court records. Several individuals associated with Kretzer have not responded to requests for comment.

Likewise, the complainants in the Maryland cases have not responded or could not be reached for comment. The York Dispatch has not released their names given the nature of their allegations.

The first complaint against Kretzer in 2012 included accusations of “non-stop harassment” and “threats of murder,” in which the complainant alleged he stalked her on several occasions. In court records, the woman said Kretzer would “run car tires over curb to act like he would drive into my house, followed me to a music event, chased me into bathroom, followed me home, continuously making suicide threats and not caring about anything, threatening violence on my family and boyfriend.”

The woman said he also threatened her when she questioned the safety of his request to take their son to “drug dealer’s house,” according to court records.

Another complaint made by the same woman in 2014, alleged Kretzer sent text messages saying he wanted to “[stand] over me, beating my teeth down my throat and threatening to go to my work and slice my neck and everyone I know.”

Aside from a few civil filings, Kretzer does not appear to have faced further abuse allegations until he was arrested Aug. 22 at the scene of the mass stabbing in Hopewell Township.

According to police, Kretzer allegedly stabbed his 34-year-old girlfriend, Christine Fousek, and her 5-year-old daughter, Rylee Reynolds, to death. He's also accused of stabbing Jacqueline Fousek, 63, and Joseph Fousek, 28, who were both treated on the scene and then transported via medical helicopter with serious injuries to WellSpan York Hospital.

According to charging documents filed in Pennsylvania, Kretzer told officers he was fixing dinner for Christine Fousek and Rylee Reynolds in the basement “when something took control of him and made him get a knife.”

Kretzer told investigators that the force compelled him to stab Christine Fousek and her daughter, according to police. He went on to stab Jacqueline and Joseph Fousek before he “snapped out of it.” Joseph Fousek told police he wrestled the knife away from Kretzer, who then reportedly fled the house into a large field.

An autopsy completed Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown for the York County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Christine Fousek and Rylee Reynolds died from “sharp force injuries”, a coroner’s report said.

Kretzer is next expected in court Sept. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

