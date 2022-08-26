Coroner seeks deceased woman's next of kin

The York County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a local woman who died recently.

Vickie Kinard of York City died of natural causes at her home, Coroner Pam Gay’s office said Friday. She was in her 60s.

The office is seeking Kinard’s next of kin to contact.

If anyone knows her family, or if Kinard’s family sees this, they’re asked to call the coroner’s office at 717-840-7617.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.