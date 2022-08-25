St. Patrick's Day Parade will happen in 2023, organizers vow
After three years, the St. Patrick's Day Parade will return to York City.
The 37th parade will kick off at 1 p.m. March 11 starting from Market and Penn streets.
The parade has not happened since 2019 due to COVID-19 concerns, with a lack of staffing hampering this year's celebration. Organizers say that, although the heavily-anticipated event is still six months away, there's much to celebrate ahead of March.
A "Halfway" to St. Patrick's Day celebration event is slated from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Downtown York. Tickets will cost $25 with proceeds supporting next year's parade.
Participating bars and restaurants in York City will offer food and drink specials to those who purchase tickets. Additionally, the admission will include a 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade shirt.
Interested individuals can purchase tickets to the Halfway St. Patrick's Parade celebration by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/halfway-to-st-paddys-day-tickets-399544376987.
Below is a list of participating bars and restaurants:
- Aviano's Corner Trattoria, 101 S. Duke St.
- Collusion TapWorks, 105 S. Howard St.
- Gift Horse Brewing Company, 117 N. George St.
- Granfalloons Tavern, 41 E. Princess St.
- Hamir's Indian Fusion, 24 S. George St.
- Holy Hound Tap Room, 57 W. Market St.
- Iron Horse York, 1 W. Market St.
- Liquid Hero Brewery, 50 E. North St.
- Mudhook Brewing Co, 34 N. Cherry Lane
- The Cantina York, 105 S. Duke St.
- Rockfish Public House, 110 N. George St.
- The Left Bank, 120 N. George St.
- The Fig and Barrel Pub, 25 W. Market St.
- The Handsome Cab, 106 N. George St.
- White Rose Bar and Grill, 48 N. Beaver St.
- Revival Social Club, 19 N. George St.
- Old Forge Brewing Company, 58 W. Market St.
All participating locations will have food and drink specials from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for those wearing the St. Patrick's Day Parade shirt.
Shirt pick-up is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 and Sept 17 at Central Market House, 34 W. Philadelphia St. Individuals can also pick up their shirts the day of the celebration from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Gift Horse Brewing Company, 117 N. George St.
Shirts will not be sold the day of the event — all tickets must be purchased in advance.
