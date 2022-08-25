St. Patrick's Day Parade will happen in 2023, organizers vow

After three years, the St. Patrick's Day Parade will return to York City.

The 37th parade will kick off at 1 p.m. March 11 starting from Market and Penn streets.

The parade has not happened since 2019 due to COVID-19 concerns, with a lack of staffing hampering this year's celebration. Organizers say that, although the heavily-anticipated event is still six months away, there's much to celebrate ahead of March.

A "Halfway" to St. Patrick's Day celebration event is slated from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Downtown York. Tickets will cost $25 with proceeds supporting next year's parade.

Participating bars and restaurants in York City will offer food and drink specials to those who purchase tickets. Additionally, the admission will include a 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade shirt.

Interested individuals can purchase tickets to the Halfway St. Patrick's Parade celebration by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/halfway-to-st-paddys-day-tickets-399544376987.

Below is a list of participating bars and restaurants:

Aviano's Corner Trattoria, 101 S. Duke St.

Collusion TapWorks, 105 S. Howard St.

Gift Horse Brewing Company, 117 N. George St.

Granfalloons Tavern, 41 E. Princess St.

Hamir's Indian Fusion, 24 S. George St.

Holy Hound Tap Room, 57 W. Market St.

Iron Horse York, 1 W. Market St.

Liquid Hero Brewery, 50 E. North St.

Mudhook Brewing Co, 34 N. Cherry Lane

The Cantina York, 105 S. Duke St.

Rockfish Public House, 110 N. George St.

The Left Bank, 120 N. George St.

The Fig and Barrel Pub, 25 W. Market St.

The Handsome Cab, 106 N. George St.

White Rose Bar and Grill, 48 N. Beaver St.

Revival Social Club, 19 N. George St.

Old Forge Brewing Company, 58 W. Market St.

All participating locations will have food and drink specials from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for those wearing the St. Patrick's Day Parade shirt.

Shirt pick-up is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 and Sept 17 at Central Market House, 34 W. Philadelphia St. Individuals can also pick up their shirts the day of the celebration from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Gift Horse Brewing Company, 117 N. George St.

Shirts will not be sold the day of the event — all tickets must be purchased in advance.

