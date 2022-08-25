Slight chance of showers forecast as the weekend begins
There’s a chance of showers in the forecast for York County as the weekend gets set to begin.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, Friday will carry a 30% chance of rain after a warm Thursday with a high of 88 and a low of 77 degrees.
Here is the weather outlook for York County for the next several days from the National Weather Service:
Friday: There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 with a southwest wind of 5 to 7 mph.
Friday Night: There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and midnight. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 68 and a southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85 with a northerly wind blowing around 6 mph in the morning. There is a 20% chance of rain.
Saturday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: In will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: There’s a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: There’s a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: There’s a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
