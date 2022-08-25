Man arrested in connection with Monday shooting in York City: Police

A York City man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting Monday that injured another man, police said.

Police said Domminique Salisbury, 26, of York City was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting of a 30-year-old man that occurred Monday morning in the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

According to police, detectives used surveillance video to see that the suspect shot from a white Hyundai Sonata Monday morning around 10 a.m. Detectives were able to obtain the vehicle registration from the video and, along with other information, they were able to determine the identity of the suspect.

Detectives, along with the assistance of the York County Quick Response Team, executed a search warrant Wednesday at an address in the 100 block South Richland Avenue. Police said that during the search, detectives located a firearm, a switchblade and some drug evidence. Salisbury was arrested and turned over to central booking for arraignment.

Salisbury was arraigned Wednesday in the court of Judge James H. Morgan. He faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a prohibited firearm, both first-degree felonies, as well as carrying a firearm not to be carried without a license, a third-degree felony, and having a prohibited offensive weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Salisbury’s bail was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sept. 7.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

