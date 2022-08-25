I-83 to reopen in time for rush hour, PennDOT says

Motorists in York County will have a smoother commute Thursday afternoon as PennDOT says I-83 near the Queen Street exit is expected to reopen in time for afternoon rush hour.

I-83 has been closed in both directions since Wednesday afternoon, when the raised bed of a dump truck struck the Queen Street, or Route 74, bridge.

"Still a bit we need to do to open (Route) 74, but 83 is much more important," PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said, at about 1:15 p.m.

The closure caused a number of detours in area to divert traffic off I-83 and the Queen Street bridge.

Although the bridge itself will not be open Thursday afternoon, PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson said three lanes of the bridge should be open by Friday afternoon.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

