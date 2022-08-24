Man charged in mass stabbing had history of domestic violence allegations

The man accused of stabbing a woman and her 5-year-old daughter to death Monday night in Hopewell Township had a history of domestic violence allegations, according to court records.

Keith Wayne Kretzer, 31, of Edgewood, Maryland, was named in three separate domestic violence cases in 2012, 2014 and 2017 in which the complainants sought and received protective orders against him, Maryland court records show.

Maryland judges granted protective orders against Kretzer in each case. The names of the plaintiffs in those cases were omitted from the publicly available court filings. Likewise, it remains unclear how long the protective orders were in effect. It does not appear that Kretzer was ever convicted of criminal charges or served jail time in conjunction with any of the allegations.

More:Victim wrestled knife away from mass stabbing suspect: Police

More:Man killed in West Manchester Township wreck identified

More:Northeastern approves new dress code over student-led opposition

According to WJZ, an ex-girlfriend of Kretzer's told the court he grabbed her, threw her and choked her. Another accused Kretzer of "threatening to go to my work and slice my neck and everyone I know." The TV station interviewed one of the ex-girlfriends, not named in the report, who described Kretzer as an alcoholic who was physically abusive.

Kretzer has not yet been assigned an attorney in the York County homicide case, according to Pennsylvania court records. Several individuals associated with Kretzer could not immediately be reached for comment. He is currently being held without bail at York County Prison.

In Pennsylvania, Kretzer faces two felony counts of homicide as well as two additional charges of attempted homicide surrounding an incident Monday night in a house on Firebox Court in Hopewell Township.

According to police, Kretzer allegedly stabbed his 34-year-old girlfriend, Christine Fousek, and her 5-year-old daughter, Rylee Reynolds, to death. He's also accused of stabbing Jacqueline Fousek, 63, and Joseph Fousek, 28, who were both treated on the scene and then transported via medical helicopter with serious injuries to York Hospital.

More:Man killed in West Manchester Township wreck identified

More:After arrest as a fugitive, York City man arraigned in homicide case

According to charging documents filed in Pennsylvania court, Kretzer told officers he was fixing dinner for Christine Fousek and Rylee Reynolds in the basement “when something took control of him and made him get a knife.”

Kretzer told investigators that the force compelled him to stab Christine Fousek and her daughter, according to police. He went on to stab Jacqueline and Joseph Fousek before he “snapped out of it.” Joseph Fousek told police he wrestled the knife away from Kretzer, who then reportedly fled the house into a large field.

Police said responding officers discovered Kretzer near the home and took him into custody without further incident.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The charging document noted that Pennsylvania State Troopers investigating the case smelled the strong odor of marijuana in the home. During a search of the home, troopers reportedly seized what was suspected of being marijuana, paraphernalia and psychedelic mushrooms.

Kretzer was arraigned on criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide charges Tuesday in the court of Magisterial Court Judge Laura S. Manifold, who denied bail in the case. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sept. 2.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.