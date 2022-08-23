Sunny skies ahead for York County, weather service says

After some areas of fog burn off Tuesday morning, York County will be looking at sunny skies for the next several days according the National Weather Service in State College.

The areas of fog were expected before 11 a.m., then there's a 20% chance of rain after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 82 and a low of 64 Tuesday night.

Sunny with be the key word after Tuesday with the next rain chance coming Friday.

Here’s what the National Weather Service has in store for York County for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 84 and a northwest wind of 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 65 and a light west wind.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and a light west wind.

Thursday Night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

