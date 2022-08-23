Non-freezing freezer among problems for area restaurant

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection done Aug. 17, 2022

JINO SUSHI - 890 COUNTRY CLUB RD. - Dallastown, PA

Bain Marie refrigeration unit internal temperature was 70*F and single door freezer temperature is 70*F. Both units must either be serviced and in working order or removed from the facility in order to meet Food Code requirements prior to license being issued.

Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the women's toilet room.

Automatic paper towel dispenser is not functioning properly - does not dispense towels.

