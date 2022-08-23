Man killed in West Manchester Township wreck identified

A man killed in a West Manchester Township wreck Saturday has been identified.

Travis Schult, 37, of Dover Township was found dead at the scene of a crash at about 4 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Schult, who was driving westbound, reportedly struck a vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light, the coroner's office said.

That set off a chain of events that involved other vehicles. According to the coroner's office, there were multiple people and multiple vehicles involved. Conditions for the other motorists were not known Tuesday.

An autopsy on Schult was completed Monday at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. A cause of death will not be determined until after toxicology and tissue testing are completed, the coroner's office said.

Schult was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck at 4:48 p.m. Deputy coroner Karen Frank and deputy coroner in training Scott Pennewell were dispatched to the scene and certified the death.

West Manchester Township Police investigated the crash.

