Man arrested in connection with stabbing deaths of woman, child; victims' names released

Police arrested a Maryland man in connection with the stabbing deaths of a woman and a 5-year-old girl Monday night in Hopewell Township.

Keith Kretzer, 31, of Edgewood, Maryland, was taken into custody without incident shortly after state troopers arrived on the scene Monday night in the first in the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township, police said.

Kretzer faces two felony counts of homicide as well as two additional charges of attempted homicide with regard to two other people injured in the incident, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

He was arraigned on those charges Tuesday in the court of Magisterial Court Judge Laura S. Manifold, who denied bail in the case. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sept. 2.

Police said Christine Fousek, 34, and a 5-year-old Rylee Reynolds were found dead at the scene, a split-level home on Firebox Court. According to court documents, Christine Fousek and the girl were found in the basement of the residence.

According to the state police, Kretzer was still at the scene when troopers and Southern Regional Police officers arrived. He was found outside the residence with blood and cuts on his hands, according to court records.

Jacqueline Fousek, 63, and Joseph Fousek, 28, were treated on the scene and then transported via medical helicopter with serious injuries to York Hospital. According to court documents, police found the two upstairs in the residence with stab wounds to the head, neck and torso.

Joseph Fousek told police he heard screaming and saw Kretzer come through the bedroom door where he was with a knife, according the court records.

Kretzer struggled with Joseph Fousek, who took the knife away from him during the struggle. Kretzer then ran out of the house toward a large field after the incident.

One neighbor, who declined to be named, told The York Dispatch on Tuesday that she heard a "blood curdling scream" on Monday. Another shared video of a medical helicopter take off and land at the Eureka Volunteer Fire Department in Stewartstown, carrying victims to the hospital.

The nature of Kretzer's relationship to the victims remained unclear Tuesday.

The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene at 7:26 p.m. with a report of a mass casualty incident with multiple victims including the two that were killed, the coroner's office said.

Deputy coroner Michelle Kirchner and deputy coroner in training Tif Naugle certified the deaths a short time later.

An autopsy of Christine Fousek is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. An autopsy on Rylee Reynolds will be performed at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the same hospital.

