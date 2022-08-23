Child, woman stabbed to death in Hopewell Township incident

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a stabbing at a Hopewell Township residence Monday night that left a woman and a 5-year-old child dead and others injured.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. in the first block of Firebox Court.

The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene at 7:26 p.m. with a report of a mass casualty incident with multiple victims including the two that were killed, the coroner's office stated in a news release.

UPDATE:Man arrested in connection with stabbing deaths of woman, child: police

A 34-year-old woman along with the child were dead at the scene. Deputy coroner Michelle Kirchner and deputy coroner in training Tif Naugle arrived at the scene and the certified the deaths. Official time of the deaths was listed at 8:12 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed on the victims and names of the deceased will be released at that time. In was not revealed when that autopsy would take place.

Others on the scene were also injured and transported to an area hospital, according the coroner's report. There was no word on their condition.

Details of the incident are not fully known, but Pennsylvania State Police out of Troop J in York are investigating the incident.

