YWCA York postpones 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event

YWCA York has postponed its Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event until next year in order to move toward making the event more inclusive.

The event, which was supposed to take place in October, has been held to show support for survivors and victims of domestic and sexual violence, as well as raise money to support the organization’s victim services.

“We have a responsibility to our community and to the survivors we serve to be the very best we can be and to provide education, awareness, and action that moves us forward together,” YWCA York Chief Services Officer Heather Seton. "YWCA York serves victims and survivors of all genders and our events should be reflective of that."

YWCA York CEO C. Kim Bracey said the organization will be expanding the event to represent that anyone — no matter their gender — can be a victim of gender-based violence.

When the event does return, Bracey said it will be called “Walk A Mile In Their Shoes.”

“For more than a decade this important event to our community has reminded us of the impact of gender-based violence in its many forms," she said. "We are taking a step back this year, and really taking a look at the opportunity to educate our diverse community about the causes and the impact of sexual assault.”

More:Former York City Mayor Bracey named as YWCA York's new CEO

More:YWCA York launches racial healing initiative: What this means for York County

More:York City unveils first statue for African-American icon

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.