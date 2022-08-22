Stormy weather to kick off the week in York County: forecasters
Monday will bring another round of stormy weather with sporadic rain continuing through much of the day, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
A chance of storms will continue through Tuesday evening — but sunbathers do have something to look forward to.
After this round of thunderstorms passes, the forecast for mostly sunny conditions and highs in the mid-80s straight through to the weekend.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast:
Today:
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.