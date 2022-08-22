Lower Windsor police chief retires — meaning new department leadership

After 35 years in law enforcement, Lower Windsor Township Police Chief David Arnold has retired.

Arnold, who led the department for the last three years, oversaw a number of changes in the township. This includes instating a school resource officer, deploying body-worn cameras and implementing CrimeWatch — a website that many York County police departments utilize to send out news releases and provide general information to the public.

During Thursday's meeting of the township Board of Supervisors, Arnold was honored for that work.

More:Man dies in crash Saturday afternoon in West Manchester Township

More:'Make this thing right': New developer eyes former Central York athletic field

More:York County home sales take a tumble through the summer

Arnold's replacement as police chief is L. James Thomas, whose appointment was recommended by the outgoing chief.

Thomas started his police career in 1995 in Quarryville, Pa., before joining Lower Windsor Township as an officer in 1998. He became a corporal in 2004 and has been a sergeant since 2018.

>> Please consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.