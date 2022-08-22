Homicide charge dropped against man in brother's death following wedding

Prosecutors dropped a homicide charge against a York City man who fatally shot his brother after the pair attended a wedding together, concluding the man acted in self-defense.

The York County District Attorney’s Office withdrew the criminal homicide charge against Nathaniel “Nate” Cutchall, 25, on Aug. 4, court documents show, and he was released from the York County Prison a few days later.

“They did what I felt was the right thing in that situation,” George Margetas, Cutchall’s attorney, said of the decision Monday.

Nate was accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Logan Cutchall during a confrontation at their home in the 600 block of Linden Avenue on June 18. According to police, friends and family gathered at the home after a wedding.

Witnesses testified that Logan began pointing a gun and threatening a half-dozen or so people inside. They said Nate pulled a gun of his own during an attempt to calm Logan down. Gunshots were heard as the two faced each other, a confrontation that ended with Logan dead on the ground and Nate injured.

Nate was arrested the next day and charged with the criminal homicide count.

A district court judge decided July 21 to advance the case to the Court of Common Pleas.

A couple weeks later, Margetas said Nate gave a statement.

“He told them it was in self-defense,” he said.

The D.A.’s Office listened, then withdrew the homicide charge and closed the case. Margetas doesn’t believe any new charges will be filed.

“After a careful review of the facts, evidence, and applicable case law, this Office determined that it could not meet its ethical burden of ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ as Mr. Cutchall was acting in self-defense,” D.A.'s Office spokesman Kyle King said Monday.

Margetas noted that Nate also pleaded guilty to and resolved an unrelated DUI case from 2020.

Court records show the plea was entered Aug. 9 to misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary offense of failing to stop at a red light.

Nate was sentenced to 3 days to 6 months at York County Prison, to be followed by a year of probation. He was credited for 52 days of time already served and released.

