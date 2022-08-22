Opportunities for York City's youth: 'Whatever you put your mind to, you can get it done'

Nazyiah Pena started the day questioning what a future career could hold.

But, after a day speaking with professionals from diverse backgrounds as part of York City's first "Endless Opportunities Tour," she started to get an idea.

“I know I want to be in the Marines,” said Pena, a 15-year-old sophomore at William Penn Senior High School, adding she wants to "drive the ship" like Navy recruiter Petty Officer Maria Hernandez — perhaps with a sideline as a YouTube video creator.

Pena was one of a group of local who teens participated in a daylong program designed to show them possible career and college options, sponsored by The PROGRAM "It's About Change," a York City-based nonprofit that hosts a variety of services designed to divert more young people away from the criminal justice system.

This specific program is about prevention, giving young people a sense of the bight future they could have. Other programs offered by The PROGRAM include family job placement and reunification for parolees, housing assistance and adult mentorship.

The "Endless Opportunities Tour" started with a stop at York College followed by a visit to Penn State's York campus, followed by lunch with police officers and the owner of Skillet 2 Plate Soul Bistro, who spoke about how to start and run a business. Finally, the teens spoke with military recruiters and health care professionals.

During the lunch break, the teens taught the officers something: Some dance moves via viral TikTok videos.

“That was a learning experience,” said The PROGRAM CEO AliceAnne Frost, of the impromptu dance break. “That’s important because it’s important to our kids.”

Frost said it is important to learn about what young people care about in order to build trusting relationships.

Toward the end of the day, after a meeting with the Navy recruiter, Pena joined West York Police Officer Bree Wilson in some push-ups — with Wilson demonstrating proper form to strengthen every muscle group.

Scott Vukoder, a campus programs specialist at WellSpan, spoke about part-time job opportunities, different avenues they could take with or without specialized education and their benefits.

Until Wednesday, Pena did not think about any of these career options. After speaking with the Marines recruiter, Pena plans to join JROTC and work her way up.

Pena felt optimistic about her future because she set herself goals, even though some of the specifics are still falling into place.

“Whatever you put your mind to, you can get it done,” she said.

Her friend, 16-year-old Victoria Laboriel, was undecided. The teen, who also attends William Penn, was considering going to college before the tour. After the tour, she knew she wanted to go to New York University and York College of Pennsylvania. She is trying to decide what she wants to major in. Laboriel knows she does want a degree for something she is passionate about.

She said she learned about going to school and how to get a minimum wage job, which was all new to her. Laboriel said the tour was helpful because it taught her steps through life.

The teen has been in the program for a year and it is working for her. She isn’t getting in trouble for skipping classes. Since joining, she got back on the right track and saw her grades improve.

“There are a lot of things to take in — a lot of different opportunities,” said Crispus Attucks student Kayvon Ward, 17, at the end of the tour.

He started the day with the plan to pursue a career in rap music. But Ward said the tour gave him several other options to consider as he pursues his dream.

