Downtown Inc. awards 2022 grants to area small businesses

Downtown Inc. awarded more than $20,000 in grants to 13 businesses across downtown York City to help them grow.

According to the economic development organization, the Downtown Bloom Grants are awarded to help provide those businesses the resources to improve productivity and expand services.

Bloom Grant recipients for 2022 included the following:

The Watchmaker's Daughter - Equipment for jewelry production

Sweet Mama's Mambo Sauce - Signage and enhancements for stand in Central Market and events

Refillism - Purchase of lighted sign outdoor bracket, electric installation, and building improvements.

Enhanced Beauty Lounge - Purchase of equipment and certification training to expand services to salon.

Tony Orr & Sons & Daughters Barbershop - Purchase of equipment for barbershop.

Luxe and Mane Salon - Façade improvements and installations of planters, and interior lighting in my front windows.

Sattva Center for Meditation & Yoga - Building improvements

Revolt Style Studio - Interior retail renovations.

Russy's Sweet Treats - Signage and enhancements for stand in Central Market.

House of Yoga - Interior building improvements.

Garden of Herbs - Marketing and website development.

Mark & Val Wines - Equipment for business.

Michael's Low Country Kitchen and Bakery - Purchase of additional equipment for stand in Penn Market.

Of the 13 businesses receiving funding, the organization reported that nine are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous or People of Color)-owned, one is veteran-owned and nine are owned by women.

More:York City's Downtown First Award nominees announced

More:'Ghost guns' taken as evidence in homicide case as feds, state look to close loopholes

More:Downtown York ready to 'Go Green' once again

Since the Bloom Grant Program started in 2018, it has provided 129 grants to small business and organizations in York County. Downtown Inc. is an affiliate of the York County Economic Alliance.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.