York College partners with firm to offer virtual medical and counseling services

York College has partnered with company to offer full-time students access to medical and mental health support.

The college is working with TimelyMD to offer undergraduate students access to medical and mental health support through its TimelyCare platform.

The company offers those service virtually 24/7 and will be an extension of the college's campus health and counseling services.

Using a smart phone or other device, students can select from a wide-ranging menu of virtual care options from licensed physicians and counselors in all 50 states. These services are offered at no cost and with no insurance requirements.

Services include: mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, and digital self-care content.

“TimelyCare is a virtual service provider that’s a wraparound for our current counseling and health services,” Darrell Wilt, director of Counseling Services, said in a statement. “It is available 365/24/7, which adds a very valuable point of access for students. If something is going on in the middle of the night, they can call a number and get an immediate response. They can also click on the app, log in, put in their request, and in a short amount of time, they’ll be able to talk with somebody. Urgency is really important, and that will help students.”

Easy access may prompt students who have never accessed help from the campus heath or counseling center to seek help, Wilt stated. TimelyMD has reported 60% of students that have never accessed counseling services will use the virtual service.

“This is good, in particular, because York County has huge wait times for people seeking out psychiatric services,” stated Wilt.

Providers accessed through through the service are also chosen carefully to provide a diverse, culturally competent provider for every student.

“TimelyMD promotes diversity,” Dr. Rick Satterlee, dean of Campus Life and Student Development, stated. “Students have the opportunity to choose somebody they are comfortable with. And they may choose a clinician who is licensed in their state as well. This has been one of our biggest challenges for out-of-state students: that continuity of services.”

Students have unlimited access to call and speak with someone through the service, and they have the opportunity for 12 free virtual sessions with a provider throughout the academic year. Or, they may schedule time with the on-campus Counseling Center.

“On average, students access about five sessions per academic year in our Counseling Center,” stated Wilt. “The Counseling Center would continue to see students on campus when they are in class.”

