Man dies in crash Saturday afternoon in West Manchester Township

A 37-year-old man died in a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in West Manchester Township, the York County Coroner reported.

The victim, whose name has not been released, hit several other vehicles, resulting in a multi-vehicle crash at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Route 30 and Trinity Road traffic signal in West Manchester Township, according to the coroner.

This crash set off a "chain of events" with several other vehicles. The condition of others involved, however, is not known by the York County Coroner's office.

More:York-area nightclub owners trade Fat Daddy's for Banana Max

More:Assigned to work with youth, former York City cop now facing sex crime felonies involving teen girl

The man was found dead at the scene — and it is unknown at this time what caused him to initially lose control of his vehicle, the coroner reported.

An autopsy will be scheduled this week at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Next of kin was notified, and additional details will be released after the autopsy, the coroner said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.