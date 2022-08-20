Workplace deaths up 30 percent regionally, with York County recording most

The spike in workplace deaths in south-central Pennsylvania was eyepopping and unsettling for Kevin Chambers.

“We had just had a report for our 20th fatality," said Chambers, director of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration Office in Harrisburg. "It was in my head and it was laying on my heart, and I said, ‘Wow, I can’t believe we reached 20 fatalities.’ It’s so many to have occurred."

For the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, workplace fatalities are up 30% in the region that includes York County compared to the previous fiscal year year, according to OSHA figures. Comparatively, where were only 15 workplace deaths in 2021 and only 14 in 2020.

When the 20th death occurred , Chambers was compelled to put out a call to action to employers to look at what’s going at their workplace when it comes to employee safety.

“It just so happened when I was originally putting some ideas together and I shared it with the office of public affairs, we had our 21st fatality. I believe it was the day I submitted it to them,” he said.

That’s why OSHA decided put ask area industries and those businesses under their umbrella to remind workers about safety procedures and protocols while on the job.

“We are reminding employers in south-central Pennsylvania to take the time to evaluate their workplace safety and health programs,” Chambers said. “So, if they go and they find hazards, fix them. Employ the proper protections that are necessary. Talk to your employees. Are they seeing something? Are there any indications that something is starting to break or go wrong or not be right? Look into it and get it fixed.”

Unfortunately, York County is leading the region when it comes to deaths that occur on the job.

Of the 21 workplace fatalities that have occurred since October 2021 in south-central Pennsylvania, seven have occurred in York County, according to OSHA.

Chambers said there is no one thing he can pinpoint as to why workplace fatalities have increased.

“I wish there was an opportunity for us to do some degree of predictive analysis,” he said, “but our fatalities have been across just a variety of different industries and a variety of different trade work, because we’ve had general industry and construction fatalities. There isn’t any one specific common thread between them that we can pinpoint.”

Among the workplace deaths that occurred in York County were these as reported to OSHA:

On Oct. 25, 2021, at Johnson Controls International in York City, an employee was crushed by an HVAC unit that was being moved by a crane.

On Oct. 16, 2021, at the York County Cerebral Palsy Home in York City, an employee died after contracting COVID. Chambers said because it was contracted at work, OSHA listed it as a work-related fatality.

On Dec. 10, 2021, at Pennex Aluminum Co. in York City, an employee succumbed after experiencing an unspecified workplace injury.

On Dec. 28, 2021, a construction worker for Benfer Construction was struck by a falling pole and died in Dover Township.

On March 26, 2022, an employee died at Lifepath Thrift Stores in York City after receiving a head injury.

On July 27, 2022, a man working for Joe Darrah Inc. was crushed by a forklift at J&K Salvage while performing maintenance.

On Aug. 1, 2022, an employee at Smith Auctioneers in Brogue, Pa. fell down a flight of stairs and later died from her injuries.

OSHA’s call to action coincides with the agency’s Safe + Sound Week , which is an annual nationwide event held each August that recognizes the successes of workplace health and safety programs and offers information and ideas on how to keep America's workers safe. More than 50 Pennsylvania businesses and organizations are participated this year, with at least 14 groups taking part in south-central Pennsylvania.

“Ultimately, we want to do what we can for workers to be able to go home unharmed at the end of the day and go back to their families,” Chambers said.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.