Narcan distribution slated Tuesday at York City Hall

The monthly Narcan distribution in York City will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at York City Hall.

Narcan Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.

The City of York Bureau of Health, the York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission and the York Opioid Collaborative have been working together to distribute Narcan on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

York City Hall is located at 101 S George St. Individuals can pick up Narcan (outside and in front of City Hall) and receive a brief training on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose.

In addition, the event will raise awareness for Recovery Month this September.

Resources will be provided for upcoming events throughout York, and kickoff the story-of-hope initiative that encourages individuals in recovery to share their journeys with others.

