Clear and calm weather today, but then ...

Rain chances go up significantly in York County when the work week begins Monday according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a clear and calm Saturday, with a high of 87 and a low of 67, rain enters the forecast on Sunday afternoon.

There’s a chance of showers before 3 p m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 and 5 p.m., according to the weather service. Then showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Overall there is a 60% chance of rain. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected, but there could be higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 83 with a southeast wind blowing 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday night there is an 80% chance of rain with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. A low of 68 is expected.

Here is what the first part of the work week looks like for York County according to the National Weather Service:

Monday: Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Then showers and possibly a thunderstorm are predicted after 2 p.m. There is a 90% chance of rain with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 79.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm is predicted before 8 p.m. There is also a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. with a low around 66. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

