I-83 lane restrictions planned next week for Queen Street bridge work

Work on the damaged Queen Street overpass is slated to begin Monday night, and late-night and early morning drivers on Interstate 83 are reminded to expect traffic disruptions.

The state Department of Transportation said I-83 lane restrictions at the Queen Street overpass will start at 9 p.m. Monday and continue through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

More:'We really don't want to be seen as the enemy': Inside Dallastown's labor talks

More:York-area nightclub owners trade Fat Daddy's for Banana Max

More:Silantra offers a fresh take on the Asian street kitchen

The lane restrictions are needed so the contractor — J.D. Eckman, Inc, of Atglen, Pennsylvania — can verify measurements on the bridge as it prepares to repair damage done to the overpass when it was hit by an 18-wheeler in February.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The right lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of I-83 will be closed Monday night, and the left lane on the northbound side of I-83 will be closed Tuesday night so the work can be completed. PennDOT advised that drivers in the area at those times should be alert and drive with caution.

An updated work schedule will be provided by PennDOT as the project progresses.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.