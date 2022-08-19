Sex crimes charges filed against former York City cop: Police

A former York City policeman, who served as a juvenile engagement officer, was charged Friday with a variety of alleged sex crimes involving a teenage girl.

In April, a 16-year-old girl came forward with allegations of sexual abuse against Joseph A. Palmer Jr., 28, while seeking a protection from intimidation order. In court filings, the girl and her family accused Palmer of inappropriately touching the youth during an encounter at a bowling alley while he served as a juvenile engagement officer.

On Friday, Palmer was formally charged with felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse contact with a minor, sexual images of a child on a computer and disseminating images of child sex acts. He's also charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault to a minor.

According to filings in the teen's protection order case, Palmer allegedly asked the teen for provocative photos and, according to the complaint, continued trying to message the teen after she blocked him on Facebook. He would also allegedly text the girl's family members.

"In the parking lot, he told me he wanted me and he loved me and kissed me," the girl wrote, in the petition. "He wanted to know if I was sexually aroused. I said 'no' and he kept pushing me."

A judge granted the protection order.

Palmer, who joined department in 2017, resigned on April 12. City officials have largely declined comment, citing the pending investigation.

The former officer was arraigned Friday and released on an unsecured $50,000 bail, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 2 in District Judge Barry Bloss’ court.

York City featured Palmer in its monthly newsletter in 2019, including a biography Palmer wrote himself. According to the newsletter, Palmer served in the Army National Guard, as a Lancaster County Corrections CERT officer and as a York County 911 dispatcher before joining the department.

"I have always felt that I was placed onto this earth to help and protect individuals," Palmer wrote. "I love coming to work and leaving knowing that I have made a positive impact in somebodies’ life and sometimes arresting individuals assist them in recovery."

The department appointed Palmer as a juvenile engagement officer in March 2021, a role in which he worked with young people to address bullying, gang violence, self-harm and truancy issues.

Once again, Palmer was featured in the department's public outreach.

"We're doubling down and putting our money where our mouth is," the department said, in a social media post announcing Palmer's new assignment. "Give him a call, and let's see what we can do by working together."

