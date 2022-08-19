Gifford Pinchot State Park lake closed to water activities

The lake at Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County is closed to swimming and other water activities due to the presence of algae that could potentially sicken the public.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which oversees the state parks, said in a statement that current lake conditions at Pinchot Park make the water susceptible to harmful algal blooms.

Those algal blooms produce toxins that can potentially sicket humans, pets and other wildlife they come in contact with, state officials said.

More:Lake Williams Dam construction on schedule, soon moving to next stage

More:Regulator opens investigation into York Water Co.'s rate hikes

More:Check out the Jetpack Flying Water Circus at the York State Fair

A warning was put in place Thursday to restrict water usage, such as swimming. The swimming areas at the Quaker Race Day Use Area and the campground beach will be closed until further notice.

Boating or paddle boarding in areas with foam or discoloration are prohibited in the park. It was also advised to wash immediately after coming in contact with the water.

The restrictions for water use will be lifted after testing confirms it is safe to resume those activities.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.