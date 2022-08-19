Dallastown Area School District reaches tentative agreement with teachers

Dallastown Area School District and educators reached a tentative agreement on a labor contract late Thursday night, averting a possible teacher strike at the start of the school year.

Ellen Connelly, president of the Dallastown Area Education Association, and Anthony Pantano, school board president, both said in statements Friday they were pleased about the tentative agreement.

The association members and the school board still need to review the contract and approve it — a process that the association said could happen early next month. Contract details will be released when the agreement is finalized.

Negotiations over the contract began in January.

In May, the association requested a neutral third party to help the two sides agree. The teachers rallied outside the high school on Aug. 10, before their negotiations team who went into another meeting with the district's attorney.

When that meeting failed to result in an agreement, the educators voted Aug. 16 to authorize a strike. That strike could be called by the negotiations team at any point, as long as they gave the district a 48-hour notice.

The association threatened a strike during those negotiations, as well, in December 2020. That threat was averted because both sides agreed on a temporary contract that expired June 30.

The first day of school for the district is Thursday, Aug. 25.

In addition to Dallastown, York Suburban is also in the middle of negotiations with its educators. Dover Area, York City and Central York school districts are negotiating contracts for support staff.

