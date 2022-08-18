York City woman receives probation for mail fraud

A York City woman was sentenced to two years of probation after being convicted of mail fraud in connection with a Nigeria-based scheme, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner sentenced Robin Jean Seredych, 65, of York City, to two years of probation on Monday. She must also pay $180,000 in restitution to her victims and serve 150 days of her probation in home detention.

Seredych was accused of fraudulently obtaining credit cards of legitimate account holders by accessing their accounts and asking the companies to send additional cards sent to her address, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said in a statement.

Karam said those duplicate cards were used by Seredych to purchase merchandise and to obtain cash advances for her own benefit.

The prosecutor said Seredich's fraud impacted individuals across the United States, as well as national retailers, banks and auction houses as well as local businesses in central Pennsylvania.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with the assistance of the Northern York County Regional Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Haugsby prosecuted the case.

