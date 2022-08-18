Planning your weekend? Check this forecast first

Rain could put a damper on a string of beautiful summer days in York County, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high of 82 and an overnight low of 58. After a sunny Friday with high of 86 degrees and a low of 67, a chance of rain creeps into the forecast for Saturday.

The rain chances increase when the work week begins on Monday, the weather service said.

Hear is the outlook from the National Weather Service for the next several days.

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 81 with a calm wind coming out of the southeast around 6 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 with a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday: There’s a 50% a chance of showers after 2 p.m. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: There’s a 60% chance of showers mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: Showers are likely, with a 70% chance mainly after 2 p.m. It will be cloudy with a high near 78.

Monday Night: Showers are likely, mainly before 8 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: There’s a 50% chance of showers. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: There’s a 30% chance of showers. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: There’s a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 82.

