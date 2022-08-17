Union workers reach 5-year deal with Harley-Davidson

Union workers at the Harley-Davidson plant in York County have ratified a new 5-year collective bargaining agreement with the company.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 175 (District 98) announced the new agreement on Tuesday.

“This contract reflects IAM Local 175 members' skills and dedication to making Harley-Davidson one of the most successful iconic brands in the world,” said David Sullivan, the union's vice president, in a statement.

Harley-Davidson was also pleased with the outcome of the negotiations with the union.

“We are pleased with the outcome and would like to thank our employees for their dedication to our iconic brand," a spokesperson for the company said.

Union members had concerns over the two-tiered wage scale going into negotiations. IAM District 98 Assistant Directing Business Representative Kermit Forbes said in a statement that union members’ solidarity paid off.

“Together the membership won the day, eliminating the two-tier wage system at the end of the agreement,” Forbes said.

The Springettsbury Township facility is Harley-Davidson’s vehicle operations plant, assembles motorcycles, and performs other manufacturing functions. Earlier this year, the plant shut down for two weeks due to what the company described as supply chain issues.

