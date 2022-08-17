PennDOT gives bad drivers a chance to redeem themselves

Bad drivers will now have a chance to redeem themselves.

Drivers who are facing a suspension of their license due to an accumulation of points on their driving record or for a conviction of excessive speeding can find redemption by completing the Driver Improvement School (DIS).

The new program instituted by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is a training program for those drivers at risk of losing their license as means to keep it.

“For many, losing the ability to legally operate a motor vehicle means not just a loss of mobility, but a loss of income and independence as well,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said, in a written statement.

The DIS focuses on safety and looks at poor driving behaviors and the judgment exhibited by high-risk drivers. The course focuses on why the drivers in the class engage in risky driving behavior and develops strategies to modify that behavior and improve driving habits.

As drivers are convicted of certain moving violations, points are assigned to their driving record. If the driver accumulates enough points or has an excessive speeding conviction, that driver is required to attend a departmental hearing.

A Driver Safety Examiner (DSE) will review their driving record at the hearing and discuss the driving habits that resulted in the hearing. A determination will be made whether serving a 15-day suspension or attending PennDOT’s DIS would be most beneficial for the driver.

Anyone who completes the DIS due to their record showing for the second time as many as six points, will have two points removed from their record and avoid a 15-day suspension. An individual who attends and successfully completes the DIS due to a conviction on excessive speeding will avoid having to serve a 15-day suspension.

However, Anyone who does not successfully complete the course or fails to attend will have their license suspended for 60 days.

