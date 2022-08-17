I-83 lane restrictions expected as contractor repairs Queen Street bridge

Lane restrictions on I-83 will be place early next week as contractors begin work on the Queen Street bridge, which was damaged in a February crash.

PennDOT, which estimated the cost of repairs to be $600,000, said lane restrictions will start on I-83 at the Queen Street (Route 74) bridge at 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 and continue through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Those lane restrictions are being put in place so the contractor — J.D. Eckman, Inc, of Atglen, PA — can verify measurements on the bridge as they prepare to repair damage done to the bridge when it was hit by an 18-wheeler.

The right lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of I-83 will be closed Monday night and the left lane on the northbound side of I-83 will be closed Tuesday night so the work can be completed. PennDOT advised that drivers in the area at those times should be aware and alert around those lane restrictions as well as drive with caution through the work zone.

An updated work schedule will be provided by PennDOT as the project progresses.

PennDOT is spending $600,000 to fix the Queen Street bridge. Temporary bracing was put in place after the bridge was damaged back on Feb. 28.

The department is in litigation with the trucking company whose driver damaged the bridge, and it hopes to recover the repair costs, said Dave Thompson, a spokesperson for PennDOT’s District 8.

Thompson would not name the company or reveal any information about the court case. The York Dispatch has filed a Right-to-Know Law request for that information.

The upcoming project includes the replacement of some damaged beams, heat straightening of other damaged beams, painting parts of the bridge, and removal and replacement of parts of the deck and bridge barrier located above the damage, Thompson said.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

