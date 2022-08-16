York City Police seek public's help in shooting that left two injured

York City Police are investigating a shooting Sunday that left two people injured.

Capt. Daniel Lentz said the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in the area of Fireside and Wogan roads. Two victims, ages 21 and 26, were taken to WellSpan York Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, he said. Their names have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking any information that could help them solve the case, Lentz said.

If you have information about the case, tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crimewatch App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

