Mild weather in the offing for York County — but be prepared for thunderstorms

After a long, hot summer, York County is in for a relatively mild weather week — but thunderstorms are in the long-range forecast, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A high of 79 degrees is predicted for Tuesday with just a 20 percent chance of rain, the weather service said. A low of 57 is predicted for Tuesday night.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Wednesday by the weather service after 2 p.m., but there is only a 20% chance of precipitation for the day. A high of 78 is predicted with a low of 59 Wednesday night.

Here is the outlook for the rest of the week according to the National Weather Service:

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected after 2pm. It will be sunny, with a high near 83 with a light northwest wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday: There is a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

More:Repair to damaged Queen Street overpass to cost $600K — and PennDOT is suing trucking company to foot the bill

More:After arrest as a fugitive, York City man arraigned in homicide case

More:York County SPCA plans pet adoption 'Pawlooza'

Saturday Night: There is a chance of showers before 2 a.m. It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 66. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: There is a 50% chance of showers. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.