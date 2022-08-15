'Project Lifesaver' to help find lost loved ones with special needs

For the last decade, York County Sheriff's Department Lt. David Godfrey has tracked lost children and adults the old-fashioned way — with the nose of his K-9 partners.

“While I am hard and fast a true K-9 guy," Godfrey said, "they can only do so much."

That's why the sheriff's department recently implemented a program that could give their K-9 Unit some help when it comes to finding children and adults with special needs who become separated from their caregivers.

"We’ve been looking into the program primarily because we have a pretty robust K-9 unit,” Godfrey said. “Recently we’ve gotten more and more calls for children that are autistic and things like that.”

The Sheriff’s Department is offering "Project Lifesaver" to residents of York County who are caring for loved ones who may have dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or other special needs conditions like Down’s Syndrome and autism who may wander away or have difficulty communicating.

Through the program, participants receive a battery operated wrist bracelet — which resembles a wristwatch — that emits a tracking signal every second, 24-hours a day. Each bracelet has a unique radio frequency.

Godfrey said it is based on old radio technology and doesn’t have to depend on having a cell phone signal to work.

When someone in the program is reported missing — from a home or a care facility — local police can use that frequency to relocate them.

“We are looking for ways to improve services we can offer residents of the county to keep people with a diminished mental capacity safe," Godfrey said. "Our ultimate goal is to always bring someone home.”

The devices are offered free to residents of York County. To date, Godfrey said the sheriff’s department has 10 people enrolled in the program, adding a few referrals each month via word-of-mouth.

So far, Godfrey has received positive feedback from families who have participated in the program.

“Everyone that I’ve talked to family-wise they are all very thankful that we are offering this to them,” Godfrey said. “It’s a little bit more added sense of safety and security for the family.”

Project Lifesaver is funded jointly by the sheriff’s department and the York County District Attorney’s office. The department currently has 31 trained deputies who are certified to be able to use the program.

The first step in placing someone in the program is to register them, which you can do on the York County Sheriff’s Department website (https://yorkcountypa.gov/875/Project-Lifesaver) or e-mail Godfrey at dmgodfrey@yorkcountypa.gov.

Those who are eligible to participate in the program are:

Those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, dementia, Down Syndrome or other cognitive disorders and are prone to wander.

Must be currently cared for in a private residence.

Caregivers must be available to follow program guidelines.

Those persons in the program must not be permitted to operate a motor vehicle.

Once the application is made and reviewed, a deputy is sent to the residence to fit the person with the device, Godfrey said.

Those in the autistic spectrum, who may not like wearing something around the neck, the device can be strapped on the wrist or on the ankle and comes in various colors. Godfrey said those with autism respond better to certain colors and would be more prone to keep the device on.

“We do a lot of different things to try and make this program work,” Godfrey said.

If an individual wanders from the home, the first thing the family does is call 911. Tell the dispatcher they are a member of Project Lifesaver, who will notify the local police agency and the sheriff’s department. Godfrey said they would respond with at least three deputies would be operating the tracking devices to triangulate in an area where the search is being done.

The tracking devices can cover a one-mile radius. A beeping sound lets deputies know the person wearing the device is within that radius.

“As we get closer, the beep gets louder and it’s all based on the sound of the device,” Godfrey said.

Godfrey said they are looking to get funding to add a drone to the program, which would extend the tracking radius to 10 miles.

The device can also work outside of York County. Godfrey said caregivers can check the Project Lifesaver website to find participating agencies in the area where they will be traveling. If their loved one gets lost, as long as they have the frequency ID, they can contact that agency for help to track their loved one.

Godfrey said each family member has an ID card with the person’s name, the transmitter ID number as well as Godfrey’s cell number as well as assistant coordinator Sgt. Brian Rohrbaugh’s cell number any time there are any issues.

Deputies will go back to a residence every 60 days to change the batteries in the devices and do maintenance on them.

While deputies do check the devices on their visits to the homes, Godfrey said caregivers should check the device daily to make sure it is working. A battery tester is supplied to the caregiver to make sure the device has power and they record that on a log that is given to them.

“Hopefully, they will only see us every two months when we do our battery exchanges,” Godfrey said.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

