Coroner asks for help finding family of York City man

The York County Coroner’s Office is reaching out for help in finding the family of a deceased man.

Richard Hendricks, of York City, died of natural causes recently, the office said in a tweet Monday. But staff apparently have been unable to locate and contact his immediate family.

The tweet asks anybody who has information on how to reach Hendricks’ next of kin to call the coroner’s office at 717-840-7617.

No other details were released.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.