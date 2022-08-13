York County SPCA plans pet adoption 'Pawlooza'

Want a new pet but not sure you can afford it? The York County SPCA will give you the opportunity to get one as it hosts Pay What You Can Pawlooza Aug. 22-28.

Pay What You Can Pawlooza is a donation-based adoption campaign where adopters can take home a pet for a price they name. The event kicks off York County SPCA’s participation in Clear the Shelters, an annual nationwide pet adoption campaign, and includes cats, dogs, and small animals.

“We hope that Pay What You Can Pawlooza not only helps more pets find their home sweet home, but also helps make adoption more accessible to our community,” York County SPCA spokesperson Kristen Dempwolf said in a statement. “The York County SPCA continuously works to eliminate barriers to adoption and make it more accessible for everyone in our community. One way we do that is by removing as much of the financial burden as possible.”

The adoption fees include an animal’s spay/neuter surgery, all vaccinations, microchipping, an up-to-date medical exam, heartworm testing and preventative, flea and tick treatment, and other relevant testing.

“At the vet’s office, those costs alone would add up to more than $400,” Dempwolf stated. “But our standard adoption fees include each of those services for $260 or less, depending on the animal.”

The York County SPCA recommends filling out a general application online at their website. Review of the application can take between five and seven days and will involve a follow-up call from a SPCA staff member before it is approved.

After you are approved, keep an eye on the available animals on the SPCA website, or stop by the SPCA Shelter at 3159 Susquehanna Trail North during browsing hours Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Other hours are available by appointment.) If you are interested in a specific animal, contact adoption counselors at 717-764-6109 ext. 101.

“Let us know that you are an approved adopter, and the name of the animal that you are interested in meeting. All adoptions must be pre-scheduled,” Dempwolf stated.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.