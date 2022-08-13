Repair to damaged Queen Street overpass to cost $600K — and PennDOT is suing trucking company to foot the bill

The state Department of Transportation intends to recover the cost of repairing the Queen Street bridge over Interstate 83 from the trucking company whose driver damaged it in February.

A temporary fix has been in place since an 18-wheeler struck the York Township span on Feb. 28. Work on a permanent repair, estimated to cost approximately $600,000, is expected to start around Aug. 22 and could last until the end of the year, causing lane restrictions and a closure of the interstate, according to PennDOT.

The department is in litigation with the trucking company whose driver damaged the bridge, and it hopes to recover the repair costs, said Dave Thompson, a spokesperson for PennDOT’s District 8.

Thompson would not name the company or reveal any information about the court case. The York Dispatch has filed a Right to Know Law request for that information.

“The department always attempts to recoup damages from responsible parties through appropriate legal avenues when department structures are impacted, but due to ongoing litigation we cannot release any further specific details in the case,” Thompson said.

An exact schedule for the permanent repair is not clear.

“We are still waiting for the new beam fabrication to get closer to being completed before setting anything in stone,” Thompson said.

The upcoming project includes the replacement of some damaged beams, heat straightening of other damaged beams, painting parts of the bridge and removal and replacement of parts of the deck and bridge barrier located above the damage, Thompson said.

The work will be done by J.D. Eckman, Inc., a construction firm based in Atglen, Pa.

Once the work starts, drivers can expect some inconvenience.

“There will be detours (at some point) over a weekend beginning at 9 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday,” Thompson said. “I-83 will be detoured in both directions using the off ramps and on ramps. Since traffic control will be set up to allow the free movement of vehicles on I-83, (Queen Street) also will be detoured. There may also be other nighttime impacts for various construction activities. We’ll keep everyone posted as to the schedule and the impacts.”

PennDOT is aiming to have Queen Street overpass repairs completed by the end of the year, he said.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.