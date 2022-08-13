Rain in the forecast to start the work week in York County

Rain creeps back into the forecast to start the work week Monday in York County according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Saturday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 83, and a low of around 59 overnight.

After a sunny Sunday with a high near 77, clouds and rain come back Sunday night. There is a 50% of rain mainly after 2 a.m. the weather service said. A tenth of an inch of rain is possible.

Rain chances grow on Monday morning after 8 a.m. There’s a 70% chance of rain, with rain totals between a quarter and half an inch, and a predicted high temperature of 71 degrees.

The chance of rain increases Monday night, which is expected to have a low of 62 degrees. There’s a 70% chance of rain with new rainfall total between a quarter and half inch predicted.

Here is the outlook for the rest of the work week, according to the National Weather Service:

Tuesday: Showers are likely. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 with a 60% chance of rain.

Tuesday Night: IT will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: There’s a chance of showers after 2 p.m. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 76. There’s a 30% chance of rain.

Wednesday Night: There’s a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: There’s a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise it will be sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: There’s a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of shower with a high near 82

