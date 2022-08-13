Pink and white matter among the more colorful violations at area restaurant

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

More:Woman's body not found for hours after dying in rollover crash: coroner

More:'It's time': Dallastown teachers take contract dispute to the people

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Aug. 9, 2022

WENDY'S # 19223 - 2060 SPRINGWOOD RD. - YORK, PA

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed dumpster doors left open when not in use.

Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Corrected

Observed hood systems above fryer closest to the front counter with peeling paint.

Drain under the front counter dining room area of the food facility and has an accumulation of white and pink matter.

Food employees observed in drive-thru sandwich area, not wearing proper hair restraints, beard covers.

The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

The outside waste handling unit and storage area was extremely dirty, sticky, and attracting insects and rodents.

The paper towel dispenser was empty at the handwash sink in the front counter and dishwashing area. Corrected.

Non-food contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Observed the floor behind the fryer and with an accumulation of old food debris and grease and casters (wheels) of fryer in back prep area with an accumulation of grease.

Observed plumbing under the prep sink is slow to drain indicating a clog.

Observed low floor grout and broken tiles in the dishwashing area. The floor is not easily cleanable and creates an environment for pests.

The electrocutor insect control device located in drive-thru area is not designed to retain the insect in the device. Metal cover on insect light is half attached which can allow pests to fall out and contaminate food below.

The back door located in the prep area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Observed fan guards in the walk-in cooler with an accumulation of static dust.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.