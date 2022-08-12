York City man faces charges for allegedly assaulting postal workers

A federal grand jury indicted a York City man on charges related to his alleged assault of two fellow postal workers.

Christopher Moody, 34, faces assault charges related to a Dec. 10, 2020, incident in which he allegedly attacked two fellow U.S. Postal Service employees, causing bodily injury, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

If convicted, Moody could face up to 20 years in prison, the maximum penalty for the offense, a term of supervised release following his jail sentence and a fine of an undetermined amount, according to federal prosecutors.

The incident was investigated by the Springettsbury Township Police Department and by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott R. Ford is prosecuting the case.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

