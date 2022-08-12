Woman's body not found for hours after dying in rollover crash: coroner

A York Township woman’s body went undiscovered in a field for several hours after she died in a crash early Friday morning, authorities say.

Zoraida Soto, 25, was driving a vehicle westbound from Lancaster County when she crashed through a fence along Route 30 near the Mt. Zion Road exit sometime after midnight, the York County Coroner’s Office said, citing the investigation by Springettsbury Township police.

The vehicle rolled several times, and Soto was thrown from it in the process. She died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

Soto’s body apparently wasn’t noticed for several hours until a passerby reported a possible hit-and-run crash at the scene in the morning. When police responded, they found her body some distance away from the wrecked vehicle.

The coroner’s release shows Soto, of the first block of Coventry at Waterford in York Township, was pronounced dead at 7:45 a.m. The cause and manner were multiple accidental blunt force trauma injuries.

The release didn’t indicate what caused the crash.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.