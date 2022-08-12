Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in 79-year-old's death: coroner

A 79-year-old man was found dead in his Washington Township home Thursday in what is a suspected case of carbon monoxide poisoning, the coroner's office reported.

The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the man's home in the 200 block of Kralltown Road at about 9:30 a.m. The man, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at 10:48 a.m.

According to the coroner's office, the man's wife was also sickened. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There was no word on the wife's current condition.

A routine blood toxicology was obtained from the man, the coroner's office said, which will help determine the cause of death.

Deputy coroner Karen Frank and deputy coroner in training Scott Pennewell responded to the scene and certified the death.

Pennsylvania State Police investigated the death.

