North York borough council seeks candidate to fill last open seat

North York borough is still seeking a resident to fill the remaining seat on council, according to borough manager David Bolton.

"There is still an empty seat up here," Bolton said, noting that the person who ultimately takes up the challenge will be required to sit through to the next year.

The borough council has acted like a revolving door over the last year amid a series of controversies and. Earlier in May, council members Tina Strine and Deb Smith resigned. They were followed a few months later by former council President Rick Shank.

After the initial appointment, Bolton said the council seat will go on the ballot for a full term next year.

"If anybody is interested, please give me a call and we'll get you set up," Bolton said. Anyone who's interested can call Bolton at 717-845-3976, extension 105.

In recent years, North York has been mired in a slew of controversies.

In February, tax collector Keith Ramsay resigned following an array of criminal charges and allegations of sexual harassment after a councilperson — who The Dispatch has not named publicly because they are an alleged victim of sexual misconduct — filed a civil protection from abuse order against him late last year.

And in 2020, former fire chief Stephen Miller was charged with embezzling more than $16,000 from the now-disbanded Liberty Fire Co. between 2015 and 2019. He will return to court later this year.

More:For second time this year, North York council member announces resignation

More:Tax collector resigns following criminal charges, sexual harassment allegations

More:'Banned from the council clique': North York sees two more resignations

An audit commissioned by the borough looking into the fire company's finances showed a "high likelihood" that fire company assets were "misappropriated" by Miller. The audit was released after a yearlong fight in court for transparency and access led by The York Dispatch and other local media.

The audit, completed by RKL LLP, pointed to close to $15,500 in "suspicious" withdrawals from the fire company's general account, with about $5,600 more in questionable withdrawals from the fire company's account for its social hall, according to the report.

Miller is charged with two third-degree felony counts of theft and a third-degree felony count of receiving stolen property. He is free on $15,000 unsecured bail, which means he didn't post money up front, but he could be penalized up to that amount if he misses any court dates.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.