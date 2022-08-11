Man who allegedly stabbed pregnant woman to death headed for trial

A Spring Garden Township man accused of stabbing his pregnant ex-girlfriend to death is headed for trial.

Investigators allege Terence Brabham stabbed Tamarra Deloache, 32, in an apartment in the first block of State Street the night of May 17. York City police found her body in a bedroom after responding to reports of a possible domestic altercation there.

An autopsy showed Deloache was pregnant and died from multiple injuries.

Magisterial District Court Judge Thomas Harteis advanced the case against Brabham, 35, to the York County Court of Common Pleas following a preliminary hearing Tuesday, according to court records.

Brabham remains charged with one count of criminal homicide.

More:After arrest as a fugitive, York City man arraigned in homicide case

More:York County Prison contractor paid $200,000 settlement to family of dead inmate

More:Woman faces trial for allegedly stealing SUV with 2-year-old in back seat

Security video taken as evidence showed a man matching Brabham’s appearance leaving the house while cradling his hand that night, police said. He’s allegedly seen in later video returning to the house and carrying what looked like a jug of bleach.

Further video allegedly shows him jumping from a second-story window minutes before police responded to calls to the address, according to investigators.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Detectives also learned Brabham was allegedly upset that Deloache was pregnant by her new boyfriend. And two weeks prior to her death, she had filed for sole custody of another child she had with Brabham, police said.

Brabham surrendered to police about a month after Deloache's death.

Records show Brabham is scheduled to be formally arraigned Sept. 13.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.