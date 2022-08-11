Hollywood Casino York celebrates its first anniversary

After what has been a record-setting year for gambling revenue, Hollywood Casino York is ready to celebrate it first anniversary starting Friday.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our one-year anniversary at Hollywood Casino York and look forward to many more years as a member of this incredible community," said JoDee Streuber, marketing director of parent company Penn National Gaming.

The casino has a number activities planned throughout the weekend to celebrate its first year in business after taking in just over $77 million in the past year, according to Pennsylvania Gaming Commission data.

More:Fact check: Will 87,000 new IRS agents mean more audits for middle-class families and small businesses?

More:Large crowd attends meeting on reopening Superfund site as a landfill

Streuber said the casino plans to add 70 more slot games by late September. It also recently began operating slots 24 hours per day and table games round-the-clock on the weekends.

The majority of the casino's revenue in the past year has come from slot play. According to state data, it took in $58.6 million in slot revenue through June 30 since its opening last summer.

Patrons this weekend will get an opportunity to win free slot play.

During festivities Friday, patrons who earned My Choice Points from Aug. 1-12 will have entries into a drawing for free slot play and a grand prize of a new car or $20,000 cash.

The drawings start at 6 p.m. Friday with three winners chosen every 15 minutes through 8 p.m. Some of the drawing winners will receive $100 in free slot play plus become one of 10 finalists for the grand prize. Other winners will receive $225 in free slot play or $300 in free slot play.

Ten finalists will vie for their choice of a car or $20,000 cash at 8:30 p.m.

More:Hollywood Casino York, part of record year for gambling in Pa., to open 24 hours a day

More:Man who allegedly stabbed pregnant woman to death headed for trial

More:After arrest as a fugitive, York City man arraigned in homicide case

Saturday’s festivities will include a random drawing of table game players to receive $100.

Sunday’s activities spotlight big winners at the Hollywood Casino York from the past year. From 2 to 7 p.m., anyone who has hit a taxable jackpot in the last year received a postcard in the mail. Those winners can drop their cards in a drawing drum for a chance to win $5,000 in cash. Three winners will be drawn every 15 minutes for $250 in free slot play.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

For country music lovers, the Grant Bryan Band will be playing Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight. A complimentary champagne bar will operate from noon to 8 p.m. Friday in the D&D Lounge.

There will also be a Sunday Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $34.99. MyChoice Card holders can get the buffet for $19.99.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.