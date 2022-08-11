Disbarred attorney Mark David Frankel still owes $650,000; avoids contempt ruling

Former high-profile attorney Mark David Frankel grew increasingly animated outside of a courtroom this week, upset at how close he came to returning to jail. He faces contempt allegations over $650,000 in unpaid restitution dating back to a 2006 theft conviction.

“What did I do? I made every payment,” he said, arguing he’s faithfully followed an order to pay $100 per month for the past 12 and a half years.

The 74-year-old, wearing a red t-shirt and jeans, spoke Tuesday following a hearing on a cost contempt petition. The York County Clerk’s Office accused Frankel of failing to pay all of his restitution — as a judge previously ordered — by the end of his probation.

“The sentence of the court was to pay full amount of restitution — not pay whatever you can eventually," County Clerk Daniel Byrnes said.

Byrnes asked for the judge to hand down a six-month jail sentence and a $10,000 fine for the contempt charge, in addition to Frankel's outstanding balance of the restitution.

Frankel insisted he’s been doing what he was told to do and following the $100-a-month payment plan as a matter of routine — and that he hasn’t violated any orders.

Court data shows Frankel paid $323,313 of the original $1.1 million judgement so far with another $655,331 to go. At his current $100-per-month pace, the 74-year-old would settle his restitution debt in just over 546 years.

The original restitution judgment was issued on behalf of multiple clients, who could not be reached for comment.

For now, the court’s goal is for the two sides to work together paying off the debt.

That could mean a new payment plan.

“We cannot find the defendant in contempt of court for the non-payment of restitution at this time,” York County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Menges ruled, during Tuesday's hearing.

Frankel’s legal issues date back nearly 20 years, to when he was a well-known personal injury attorney in the area. He was disbarred in May 2004 amid accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct in his office. Then he was charged with stealing about $1.1 million of his clients’ settlement money.

In 2006, Frankel was convicted in the latter case of 57 counts of theft and one count of misapplication of entrusted property. A judge sentenced him to two years in jail — Frankel, during an interview this week, specified: two years, nine days, 17 hours and 34 minutes — followed by 10 years of probation plus the restitution.

An initial payment of $304,609 was made toward the restitution through Wachovia Bank in August 2007, court records show. Another $1,525 was paid through York County Work Release in December 2008.

After his release, Frankel made the $100 monthly payments since February 2009, and his most recent check was in July, court data shows. He also made a few near-double payments at different times.

“I was never in arrears. Ever,” he said.

Frankel noted he didn’t stop paying after his probation ended in December 2020 — at a time, he noted, when he was unable to practice law due to the disbarment and was suffering health issues.

“I can only pay what I can afford. And nobody lost any money because it was all paid by the lawyers from client security, and I have to pay them,” he said. “I’m doing the best I can.”

The math on the payments over the last 12-and-a-half years adds up to a little more than $15,000.

Frankel declined to comment on how much he believes he still owes, indicating he’s appealing the restitution judgment.

Byrnes and his assistant chief deputy, Nicole Holloway, both believe Frankel has insisted on paying the minimum, with Byrnes describing Frankle as having been “very high-income individual” in income and assets prior to the 2006 conviction. When his probation ended with the restitution balance remaining, Byrnes said that was willful and intentional contempt of the sentencing order.

“The payment history very clearly demonstrates the absolute minimal effort. And you know better than that, and you know that’s not going to pay off what you owe,” he said.

While Frankel did make monthly payments, Byrnes also said he’s well aware of the amount he owes and what’s at stake.

“This is an individual who has the means and the knowledge of the criminal justice system and the courts system to know that he owes this money,” Byrnes said.” To me, that’s willful and intentional contempt of the original order, which was, ‘You owe X amount of dollars.’ He understands that.”

Frankel questioned why he’d diverge from the payment plan.

“If that’s what I was ordered to pay, why am I paying more?” He asked.

His attorney, Jesse Congo, argued during the contempt hearing that York County Probation directed the current payment via a 2011 order that was last modified in 2016.

There seemed to be some confusion, though, over who initiated the $100 monthly amount — whether it was set by probation or a court order.

“We don’t have a specific order for the defendant that’s clear and concise,” Congo said.

Holloway said she doesn’t have records on the installment amount, nor anything else that would’ve required Frankel to pay a higher amount after probation.

“There is no order that I have knowledge of that states any monthly amount prior to or after in regards to the $100 per month,” Holloway said.

She pointed out that Frankel didn’t seem to have ever provided information on his income or assets.

Congo argued that the clerk’s office never sought to contact Frankel to discuss the remaining restitution before filing the contempt petition in November 2011, nearly a year after his probation ended.

In that time and throughout this summer, Congo noted that Frankel kept making payments in compliance with probation’s plan.

Because of that, and because there was no discussion about Frankel’s financial situation after he left probation, Judge Menges denied the contempt position.

But Frankel may eventually be forced to pay more than his current $100 per month.

Menges directed the clerk’s office to send Frankel and his attorney a budget packet, then gave Frankel 30 days to return his financial information to the clerk’s office. From there, the clerk's office will decide whether to stick with the $100 monthly payments or set a higher amount. If a higher amount is demanded, Frankel could appeal that decision to the judge.

Frankel and Congo declined to comment on the order itself.

“Mr. Frankel complied with every order of the court," Congo said. "He served his time. He did his time, and I think it’s a disgusting practice that the clerk tried to put him in jail for six months knowing that he had been current on all his payments."

Byrnes didn’t dispute the ruling.

“I think Judge Menges’ ruling was objective and fair, and gets us to the next step so that we can legally pursue this,” he said.

He also noted the clerk’s office took over collections for the probation department a couple years ago, which included Frankel’s case. The move was to take some administrative burden off probation, and to create an easier process for defendants.

“We want to make sure that they are set up within their means and their ability to pay," he said. "We certainly do not want to set anyone up for failure."

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.