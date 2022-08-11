Cooler days ahead for York County after recent heat wave

After the recent heat wave, York County will be in for something a little more normal weather-wise, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Thursday’s high of 83 degrees will be the warmest over the next seven days as wind turn north and northwest to bring cooler temperatures. The low Thursday night will be 62 with a north wind blowing between 6 and 8 mph.

After Thursday, weather service is predicting no highs above 80 Friday through Wednesday and lows on the 50s.

Rain creeps back into the forecast to start the work week.

Here is the weather outlook from the National Weather Service for the next several days:

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 79 and a north wind of 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 56 with a north wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 79 with a north wind blowing around 6 mph.

Saturday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: There will be a chance of showers after 8 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Showers are likely, mainly after 2 p.m. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 75. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Showers are likely, mainly before 8 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 75. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

