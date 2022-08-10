York Suburban School Board begins search to fill vacant seat

A York Suburban School Board member resigned during Monday's planning committee meeting, leaving an open seat on the board, according to a York Suburban School District news release.

Quentin Gee, who was elected last November, resigned because he is moving out of the district, according to Nicholas Staab, the district’s coordinator of communications and administration services.

Anyone interested in applying for the seat should fill out an electronic form at https://yssd.info/boardapp22 or pick up a printed version in the Ronald Provard Education Center at 1800 Hollywood Drive.

To be an eligible candidate, the applicant needs to be 18 or older and have lived in the district for at least a year. To view the rules, go to https://bit.ly/3bIFMtF or call 717-885-1122 if there are any questions.

The applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. The board will review the applications on Monday, Aug 22, after the applicants’ residencies are confirmed.

The board will interview and swear in an appointee on Monday, Aug. 29. The new member’s first official meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12. The new board member will serve until December 2023, with the remainder of the term up for election in November 2023.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

