Gaming community gives York City kids possibilities and purpose

After gun violence rocked LaQuinn Thompson's community in 2018, he knew he needed to do something to bring his friends, family and neighbors together.

The answer: a couple of video game consoles, controllers and copies of Mario Kart, NBA 2k and The Sims.

"It was unity within our community, it was perfect," Thompson said. "And then everybody started asking for more, and they were like 'Oh, okay — so what's next?'"

What started as a one-off event at Voni Grimes Gym in York City to help residents heal, turned into something bigger — and Thompson knew this from the beginning.

Now known as "The BEAST Initiative" by young gamers in the community, started with humble beginnings and a desire to provide kids an outlet for having fun and learning.

BThe program gained momentum when Thompson started gaming tournaments. From there, he brought a group to visit Harrisburg University's e-sports team in 2019 as a way of providing exposure to the career and college opportunities.

"They had a chance to talk to the coaches and players and got a chance to start seeing the environment of e-sports and how it looks like on a collegiate level," Thompson said. "From there, we decided to continue the educational piece."

The pandemic struck right when momentum was peaking — but for Thompson, this meant going virtual and doing activities online. Of course, some parents objected stating their kids would rather play video games than do their homework.

"We were able to have small conversations about the benefits of gaming and what skills our kids are actually learning while they're playing," Thompson said, adding that this was a good opportunity for parents to engage with their children's hobbies and how it could be applied to real life.

Thompson emphasized the typical social hierarchy of school — often with traditional sports such as basketball and football taking the front seat in popularity and attention.

Not all children want to play sports, however.

"A lot of our youth are being overlooked when it comes to certain things because they're not a part of these programs," Thompson said. "But right now, e-sports is coming to the spotlight. It gives them another outlet and opportunity to shine the way they deserve."

Currently, The BEAST Initiative meets year-round, with in-person meetings starting up soon with the start of the school season.

Additionally, there's a 24/7 online Discord community with members in York County — and around the United States — who chat and game together. The online space includes children, parents, teachers and volunteer mentors.

The program's York City Youth Leadership Team, comprised of local students, will start meeting weekly.

"We'll just do pop-up gaming sessions. We have done stuff in the parks, we've done things out in Gettysburg. We do things everywhere," Thompson said. "We'll just pop up monitors and game consoles wherever we are and play games."

The BEAST Initiative receives funding from grants by the York County Community Foundation.

The organization is also seeking new volunteers to act as mentors for students. Interested adults can contact Thompson via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/beastinitiative or email beastinitiativepush@gmail.com.

The program also has a partnership with the the District Attorney's juvenile division's program — in which "at-risk" youth can be recommended to join Thompson's program as a positive, healthy outlet, he said.

"Speaking on my experience, gaming allowed me to stay out of trouble," Thompson said. "Having an opportunity like this for gaming — especially with how youth look up to professional gamers and content creators — allows them to start seeing the possibilities for their life and give them a purpose for their life as well."

